LEWES, Del. - At a recent school board meeting, the Cape Henlopen School District unanimously voted to hold a referendum that will ask tax payers to absorb the approximate $80 million to expand and cover expenses.
A referendum is set for March 26 to determine whether or not locals will take on a property tax hike. The district said the 102 acres of property off of Cedar Grove, a new district office, a transportation facility, indoor pool and current expenses will add as much as about $150 a year to an average home. However after the first year of the tax impact, the amount will decrease.
According to the superintendent of the Cape Henlopen School District, these upgrades are needed to keep up with major growth in the area,
"Since 2018 we have 950 more students in the district, almost 1000 more students, and we've hired over 100 additional staff members during that time period. So that is the main reason we you know, we have student needs, we have staff needs. We're growing." said Robert Fulton, District Superintendent.
Fulton explained that moving the district office means ultimately being able to expand on classroom space for the high school. State funding for that portion of the district's plans were turned down but it plans to pursue the funding again next year.
Bud Morgan who has lived in Lewes for six years said he moved with his son to Delaware to avoid increasing taxes,
"Filling up the area with administration buildings and hiking the taxes up every couple of years to keep it up might not be the best way to do it."
The district said they plan to hold three community meetings to answer and questions regarding the proposed tax increase. That information will become available on this website.