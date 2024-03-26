Referendum polls open up at Cape Henlopen School District schools

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Polls have opened up for a controversial referendum in Cape Henlopen School District.
The taxes in this referendum vote would go towards numerous new additions to the district, as well as safety and security expenses.
Some of the new additions include a new district office, a transportation facility. But that is not where all of the money would go to. 80 percent would go towards numerous security efforts at Cape Schools. 10 percent of the tax increase would go towards the pool.
If the referendum gets the green light from voters, it's 55 cents per $100 of property value. The district says for the average household, it's a $153 a year increase for year one. You can tabulate your household tax increase would be here.
If the referendum does not pass, the district says it will "face significant challenges in meeting the growing needs of our student population".
Cape says the biggest piece of the plan that would be effected is not being able to move the district office- as it says that would make expanding the classroom space at Cape High much more difficult.
Voters had a lot to say about the referendum at the polls Tuesday night.
Aida Aracelia Stack voted against the referendum, and is not for a tax hike.
"Our taxes are going to go up substantially.. It's not like a few cents in our pocket. It's a few hundred dollars."
But Virginia Gritmon believes the higher taxes are for needed additions to the district.
"We are all for the natatorium and the additional need for space...for administrative space," she told CoastTV.
Polls close at 8 p.m. People can vote at Cape Henlopen High School, Mariner Middle School and Rehoboth Elementary school.