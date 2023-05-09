EASTON, Md. - The Talbot Swim Club has opened registration for returning and new members for the 2023 season.
The club, which is a member of the 24-team Delmarva Swim Association, is a summer recreational team for those between the ages of 6 and 18 who live in Dorchester, Caroline, Talbot, and Queen Anne's counties. It offers coaching and technique instruction to help young people build endurance and have fun.
"The goal of our team is to provide every member an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve success at his or her level of ability, from novice to experienced athlete," said Vance Morris, the club's board president. "We are excited about the upcoming season and look forward to seeing both returning and new families at the pool!"
Practices will be held outside at the George Murphy Pool starting Tuesday, May 30. Practices will run from Monday through Thursday evenings with swimmers 12 and younger meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. and those 13 and older meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Swim meets are usually held on Monday and Thursday evenings, with optional invitational meets on some Saturdays. The Splash and Dash Invitational Meet will be held at the George Murphy Pool on June 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. The club's season will end with the league championship meet at the end of July.
More information about the Talbot Swim Club and its 2023 season can be found at www.talbotswim.org and questions can be directed to Allison at alltipton04@gmail.com. More information about the Delmarva Swim Association and other swimming opportunities can be found at www.delmarvaswim.org.