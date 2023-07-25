Registration for the 36th annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup, which will be held September 23, is now open.
According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources it will be holding its 36 annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup at 45 locations on September 23. Locations include Slaughter Beach, Rehoboth Beach, Cape Henlopen State Park and more. The cleanup is meant to keep Delaware's beaches and waterways free of trash.
Volunteers can sign up to participate at any location and are encouraged to bring gloves and a bucket to pick up trash. Volunteers also have a chance to win prizes like a state park pass and gift bag by uploading photos of them picking up trash to Facebook and Twitter.
“Last year, the number of volunteers who joined us to pick up trash from our beaches, waterways and wetlands doubled. This year, we hope that even more Delawareans and visitors of all ages will give their time for one day to make a difference,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin.
According to the department, 1,180 volunteers participated in the cleanup last year and picked up 6,248 pounds of trash including:
12,280 cigarette butts
4,986 plastic and glass beverage bottles and cans
4,852 food wrappers and containers
459 plastic bags
300 balloons
The cleanup is part of the larger campaign, Keep DE Litter Free, that starts September 1 to keep Delaware's green spaces clean and safe.
"Four years after the launch of our Keep DE Litter Free initiative, we are seeing Delawareans of all ages and communities coming together to keep our neighborhoods, coastlines and outdoor spaces clear of litter,” Governor John Carney said. “Over 1,200 volunteers came out to last year’s Delaware Coastal Cleanup to help in our statewide cleanup efforts. Thank you to all volunteers who participate in our efforts to keep our state beautiful."