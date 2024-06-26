LEWES, Del. - Thousands are expected to line the banks of the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal on July 4 for a boat parade featuring 40 to 50 vessels.
The annual Independence Parade will commence at 1:30 p.m., starting from the Roosevelt Inlet, proceeding to the drawbridge, and then returning.
Judges will award first, second, and third-place plaques by the Overfalls Lightship at 3:30 p.m. The event raises funds for the Overfalls Foundation.
Chuck Ward, the Lewes Boat Parade Chair, shared his excitement about the variety of themes participants have chosen, including a historical representation from the Lewes Historical Society with two boats depicting the period of 1812.
The boat parade is organized by the Overfalls and the Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Club, and sponsored by the Freedom Boat Club. Mayor Andrew Williams will serve as the emcee for the event.
Registration is still open and can be completed at the Lewes Chamber of Commerce or Harbour Bait and Tackle Shop until 3 p.m. on July 3rd.
In addition to the boat parade, there will be children’s games on Second Street starting at 9 a.m., the Doo-Dah Parade at around 4:30-5 p.m., and the Go Fourth Lewes Fireworks at dusk.
A full guide to Fourth of July events on Delmarva can be found on coasttv.com.