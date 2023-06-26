BLADES, Del. - Registration has opened for the Eight Annual Recycled Boat Regatta, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Nanticoke River Public Marine Park in Blades, says the department, but they are encouraging the participants to register early to get a head start on their boat designs.
According to the department, the family event is hosted by the Town of Blades, along with with the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship’s Reclaim Our River (ROR)-Nanticoke Series Program, Nanticoke Watershed Alliance, Delaware Nature Society’s Abbott’s Mill Nature Center, Gallery 107, and the Nanticoke River Yacht Club.
They say sign in and walk-up registration starts at 11 a.m., with boat judging at noon, and races starting at 12:30 p.m. Registration is open to anybody willing to build a boat and paddle it to the finish line.
Awards will be given for race winners in five categories:
- individual
- youth (age 12 and under)
- teens (ages 13-18)
- family/friends
- organizations or businesses
Special awards given include “Pride of the Fleet,” “Most Whimsical Boat,” “Team Spirit,” "People's Choice," "Titanic Award."
The department says that the early-bird entry fee of $20 per boat, which lasts until Friday, July 21. After that day, registration will increase to $30.
They relay the following requirements for the boats:
- Boats can be any size, shape, or design
- They must be made of recycled corrugated cardboard
- They should be painted with multiple coats of latex paint
- Decorations may be removed after judging, prior to the start of the races
Participants are encouraged to challenge others for one-one one races after the different categories are complete, with a $5 fee to be paid by the challenger.
They say the event will include grilled food, refreshments, and opportunities to learn from the ROR partnership about how to protect Delaware’s waterways.
The ROR partnership is also looking for event sponsors, with proceeds going toward event costs, river restoration, and water quality education. Sponsorships begin at $50.