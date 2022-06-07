DELAWARE- It's becoming tougher to swallow for drivers and workers to see the total price of gas get higher and higher each time they fill up and AAA says it is not expected to get better any time soon.
"AAA has not made any projections but I have seen analysts out there and relatively level headed rational analysts saying five dollars at the national level is a definite in the next few days if not weeks or so and they're seeing we're potentially close to seeing that six dollar mark as well," Public/Government Affairs Manager Jana Tidwell said.
But there are ways to avoid top dollar per gallon prices.
Royal Farms is offering a 25 cent discount per gallon for ROFO Pay members who link their bank account to their rewards card. That is available until June 30. The discount will only be ten cents after that.
Wawa has a similar program through the app with a 15 cent discount per gallon through June 12.
If you're looking to save money on gas, you can turn purchases at the grocery store into savings at the pump.
Store Director at Redner's Markets in Georgetown Joe Agosti says the store allows you to grow those savings.
"When you get to the fifty dollar level of purchases, we give you a nickel or five cents worth of rewards onto your card and then it accumulates as you go on," Agosti said. "So for instance, every fifty dollars is five more cents."
To limit the damage to your wallet, Meineke Car Care in Lewes recommends routine maintenance and efficient driving habits.
"One of the best ways that we can recommend to conserve fuel is to make sure that your tires are properly inflated," Service Runner Jody Repass said. "This causes less tire to be on the road which causes less friction and then your engine isn't working as long."
There are plenty more rewards programs out there. AAA says it has a partnership with Shell where members can save five cents a gallon up to twenty gallons. Governor John Carney's spokesman Emily David says that about half a million Delawareans have cashed their checks and more will be sent out to people who are eligible during the summer and fall.
Filling up without getting fed up can be done and will likely need to be considered for most as the summer rolls on.