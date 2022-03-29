REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach Animal Issues Committee is slated for preliminary discussion on the prospect of building a dog park.
Committee Chair, Commissioner Tim Bennett, was not able to provide details ahead of Tuesday's discussion, but according to the meeting agenda, members will discuss possible locations for a dog park.
Dog owners in Rehoboth say they'd love to see a dog park, especially in the summer months when dogs are not allowed on the beach or boardwalk.
"It would be really nice to have something like that when we come down in the summer," said Kevin Foraker, who frequently vacations in Rehoboth Beach with his three dogs. "It just makes us want to come down here that much more."
The closest dog park is Lewes Unleashed, which requires a membership. As visitors, Kevin and Melissa Foraker say they would be willing to pay a small daily fee for a place their dogs can run unleashed.
"It would just be another addition to a town that’s already very dog-friendly, and it would just give people with dogs that much more opportunity to come down here," Kevin Foraker said.
Tuesday's discussion will be amongst the Animal Issues Committee, and is not yet being introduced to city commissioners. The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. at City Hall.