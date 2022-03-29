Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A lull in the stronger wind gusts will likely occur late this morning, then winds will increase again into this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&