REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - After 43 years of business, the Sea Shell Shop on Rehoboth Avenue has closed its doors.
The last day of business was Sunday, Feb. 5th, with the last sale going to Billy Greene, owner of Port 251.
The store will be consolidated in to the much larger store on Route 1, the location attached to Shell We Golf.
Over the years owner Patty Derrick and her deceased husband Tom had as many as five stores, but, as Patty says, when they got rid of a kid they got rid of a shop.
The first Sea Shell Shop was in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, started by Patty's parents in 1956, with stores in Ocean City opening next.
Patty's son, John, will be running the final Sea Shell Shop, while her other son Jim owns and manages Shell We Bounce in Lewes.
Patty will not be retiring, only taking more time to travel and spend with her grandchildren.