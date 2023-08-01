REHOBOTH BEACH, De - Rehoboth Avenue will be repaved from the boardwalk to the traffic circle sometime during the off-season. This project will include milling, paving, restriping, and some curbing. Work is expected to be done overnight four days a week. An exact date for the project timeframe has not been announced.
According to city officials, Rehoboth Avenue will remain open to vehicles, but certain lanes may be closed intermittently during different periods.
This is the first time that Rehoboth Avenue has been repaved since the streetscape project was completed in 2005. The city is responsible for repaving the avenue section between the boardwalk and 2nd Street, and DelDOT for 2nd Street to the traffic circle
Also expected this fall, the city will replace the 70 light fixtures in the medians on Rehoboth Avenue with LED lights. The arms, fixtures, and lamps are to be replaced. LED lights provide brighter and less expensive illumination.