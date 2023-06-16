REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Commissioners adopted a revised tree code Friday afternoon. The city says it's easier to understand and focuses on tree quality over quantity.
Commissioners have worked on the revised tree code for over two years, but the city says it is the culmination of multiple efforts undertaken over the past 11 years.
“Rehoboth Beach is very proud of its abundant tree canopy, which helps to make the city distinctive among coastal communities,” says Arborist Liz Lingo. “The newly adopted code serves not only trees well but also our residents, simplifying, clarifying, and providing more flexibility to the rules related to removal and replacement of trees on private property.”
The city says the revised tree code includes the following changes:
- reducing the size of trees to be planted from 12’ tall and 3” in diameter to 8’ tall and 2” in diameter
- simplifying mitigation for removed trees, requiring tree-for-tree replacement
- expanding the list of city-approved tree species that may be replanted
- providing greater measures for tree protection during construction, especially of heritage trees
- setting a fee to cover real costs of planting and maintaining a tree on city property for two years.