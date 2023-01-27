Rehoboth Beach and Boardwalk Committee Discusses Offshore Wind Farms

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- With multiple wind farms proposed off the Delaware coastline, Rehoboth Beach Commissioners are working on their official stance.
Energy company Orsted says the Skipjack Wind farm off Delmarva would power 300,000 homes with renewable energy.
Some people said any way to move toward clean energy is a no brainer.
"To leave a good foot print for our grandkids and our great grandkids and for the generations to come," Jan Corneau said.
Some neighboring cities have been vocally opposed to the wind farms, with fears they'll be an eyesore off the coast. Rehoboth Beach's commissioners appear to have mixed opinions.
"Our boardwalk and our beach are our brand. Will tourists keep coming here if 800 foot tall windmills are spinning out off the beach?" Commissioner Jay Lagree said.
Maps from Orsted show the windmills only make a small difference on the horizon. Fisherman like Stormy Harrington said they are concerned about much more than the optics.
"You got a whole load of fisher people that drag up and down that coast and that is going to stop all that because they are not going to drag in that area where the cables are and that is some of their prime fishing," he said.
In the past, Orsted has told WRDE it is working with locals to understand the impacts and mitigate as many issues as they can....as well as provide more jobs.
It's still not clear where the wind farm connection would go on shore, and the projects are still just a proposal.