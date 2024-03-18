REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- In just a month, the Urgent Care services at Rehoboth Beach Animal Hospital have provided support as one of the only veterinarian emergency services in the area. The doctors and staff at the hospital posted to their Facebook page their gratitude for the overwhelming support they've received from the community, noting the heartwarming outpour of appreciation and kind words.
According to the hospital, the growing demand has inspired them to expand their hours, now offering Urgent Care assistance Monday through Friday for immediate pet care starting March 18. The hospital says that services from Monday to Thursday start at 9 a.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. However, on Fridays, services will start at 9 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m.
The Rehoboth Beach Animal Hospital says that to ensure efficient care, owners must make an appointment ahead of time as walk-ins are not accepted. The team at the hospital emphasizes their continued dedication to delivering compassionate and high-quality care for pet owners that are faced with a sudden injury, illness, or any urgent concern. While welcoming all pets needing urgent care assistance, the hospital also encourages non-established clients to follow up with their primary care veterinarians for continued care and follow-up appointments. To schedule an appointment or inquire about Urgent Care services, the hospital says pet owners can reach out at 302-227-2009.