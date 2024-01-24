REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Animal Hospital is introducing urgent care for pets.
The urgent care service at the Rehoboth Beach Animal Hospital will have a limited number of slots available on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and they will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Pet owners are encouraged to contact the hospital promptly if their pets require immediate attention. Scheduling is required, and walk-ins will not be accepted.
In a post on Facebook, the hospital says it is fully equipped to handle a range of urgent medical needs. However, due to limited space, a curbside approach has been adopted to ensure the smooth flow of appointments and maintain a timely schedule.
"As we strive to help meet the growing demand, we plan to expand our availability for this service further in the spring," said Lynsey Mohr, hospital manager. "Our goal is to ensure that every pet receives the attention they deserve, especially during critical moments."
Currently, there are no emergency veterinarians in Sussex County. The closest emergency care is in Dover or Salisbury.