REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The City of Rehoboth Beach will hold its municipal election on Saturday, Aug. 10, where voters will decide on two Board of Commissioners seats, each carrying a three-year term. The election will take place at the convention center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Candidates looking to secure a spot on the ballot must submit their nominating petitions by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3. These petitions require signatures from at least 10 but no more than 25 qualified city electors. To obtain a petition, interested parties should email elections@cityofrehoboth.com or contact Donna Moore or Steven Perry at 302-227-6181, ext. 159.
The city’s commissioners are set to review each candidate's qualifications at a Board of Commissioners meeting on June 21, adhering to guidelines outlined in the city charter.
Residents wishing to vote must be at least 18 years old and either a resident, a freeholder for at least 30 days, or a 10-year leaseholder for at least six months in the City of Rehoboth Beach. Additionally, they must be registered in the city’s Book of Registered Voters by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11.
Absentee ballots will be available starting June 26, with the requirement that absentee ballot request forms be submitted no later than noon on Aug. 9. All absentee ballots must be received by mail or in person before the polls close on election day.
For further information about the election, contact Donna Moore or Steven Perry at the aforementioned extension.