REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach's free annual spring pickup service has begun for the southside area of the town.
The southside pickup is taking place from April 24 to 28, while the northside pickup will take place from May 1 to May 5.
They are accepting the following items:
- appliances*
- e-waste (televisions and computer monitors)*
- universal waste (household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs less than 4 feet, and cell phones)*
- furniture/mattresses
- pipes
- lumber
- tires (no rims; maximum of 5)
- junk
- lumber, pipes, and trimmings less than or equal to FOUR inches in diameter and FIVE feet in length.
*These items must be placed to the side of the other items. The city says refrigerant must be recovered from appliances before they can be picked up, so owners should contact a professional, such as an employee of an appliance repair shop, to remove refrigerant prior to disposal.
Items that the city will not be accepting include:
- commercial waste
- dirt, rocks, and bricks
- lawn/tree/shrub trimmings
- glass panes (accepted if broken into pieces, placed in a hard plastic container or cardboard box, and labeled "Glass")
- concrete
- vehicle batteries
- household garbage
- hot ashes
- heavy materials (such as auto bodies, engines, etc.)
- hazardous waste (such as paint, oil, chemicals, etc.)
The city has offered the following instructions on how to set out bulk waste for pickup:
- Place materials out no more than 24 hours before pickup.
- Place materials in front of your property line and on same side of the street.
- Keep the bulk items pile clear of other objects, including cars.
- Do not block sidewalks and traffic.