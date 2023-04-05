REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Bandstand has announced their 2023 concert lineup.
They say the 61st Summer Concert series will kick off Memorial Day weekend with dance band Mike Hines & the Look performing Friday, May 26; the US Navy Cruisers taking the stage Saturday, May 27; and Jimi Smooth & Hit Time on Sunday, May 28.
Starting Friday, June 9th, the Bandstand says there will be free performances at 8 p.m. every weekend through the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend, including the 287th Army Band on Independence Day.
They say the remaining shows cover a variety of genres, including party, country, big band, southern rock, military, and even rock-opera. Their focus this year is high-energy, with dance and horn bands such as Good Shot Judy, The Heat & the Cold Sweat Horns, The Whiskey Crows, and the Texas Chainsaw Horns.
The bandstand also says that there will be various tribute bands, which pay homage to artists like Journey, Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Elvis, Van Halen, Eagles, Allman Brothers, Santana, and Neil Young. The final concert of the 2023 season on Saturday, September 2, and will feature Beach Boys tribute band Still Surfin’.
“We’re excited for our 61st year of offering free concerts to our residents and visitors,” says Bandstand Program Director Corey Groll. “We have listened to what our audience wants and know what brings people out to our stage. We are certain to have something for everyone at the bandstand this year.”
The full lineup is available online.