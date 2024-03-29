REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The Rehoboth Beach Bandstand unveiled its lineup for the 2024 Summer Concert Series, promising a diverse array of live music from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The series features free performances every weekend, catering to a wide range of musical tastes.
The summer kicks off Memorial Day weekend with performances by local favorite Mike Hines & the Look on May 24, the US Navy Band Country Current on May 25, and Shot Thru the Heart – The Bon Jovi Experience on May 26.
Starting June 14, the bandstand will host concerts at 8 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The lineup includes genres such as blues, modern rock, classic rock, country, Celtic, and world music.
Corey Groll, the program director, expressed excitement about this year’s series. "We're thrilled to present another incredible lineup for our 2024 Summer Concert Series," Groll said. "This year promises to be our best yet, with an eclectic mix of talent that will keep audiences entertained all season long."
Notable acts include The Devil’s Brigade on June 16, the US Navy Band Commodores on July 4, The Whiskey Crows on July 7, Scott Tournet & The Spark on July 14, Red Dirt Revolution on July 26, and the Sensational Soul Cruisers on Aug. 10.
Tribute bands are a significant part of the lineup, with performances by We May Be Right, a Billy Joel tribute, on June 15; Frontiers, a Journey tribute band, on June 22; and other acts celebrating the music of Jimmy Buffett, the Eagles, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, and the Rolling Stones.
The season concludes on Aug. 31 with a performance featuring Sons of Pirates & the Big Buffett Beach Band, highlighting beach music.
The Rehoboth Beach Bandstand, located at the end of Rehoboth Avenue, has been a staple for free summer concerts since 1963. For the complete lineup and more information, visit www.rehobothbandstand.com.