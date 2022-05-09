REHOBOTH BEACH, De - The City of Rehoboth Beach will place bike sharrow symbols along Rehoboth Avenue, Bayard Avenue, Henlopen Avenue, and State Road next week.
“As the summer season gets set to begin, we want to remind drivers that they need to share the road with bicyclists,” says Public Works Director Kevin Williams.
As opposed to a separate bike lane, a sharrow is a symbol painted on the road that indicates that those riding bicycles and those driving cars must share the road.
Some 141 sharrow symbols are expected to be installed along 2.5 miles of road next Monday, May 16, weather permitting. The work is being completed by city contractor Straight Line, of Georgetown, for an expected cost of $4,935.
The sharrows were recommended by the Streets and Transportation Committee to the Board of Commissioners, who approved them last year