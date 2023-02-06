Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners Discusses Parking Changes

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners is considering changes to the way some people park for short amounts of time in downtown Rehoboth Beach.
Commissioners discussed changing 30-minute metered parking spot regulations. One possible change is the idea of making some spots change to longer-term parking during the dinner rush.
Some locals said any kind of additional long-term parking is a good idea.
"People need to be able to park...thirty minutes doesn't give them a chance to do anything," Jef Klein said.
For some local business owners, the spots are an essential way of bringing in customers who want to run in and out.
"In the wintertime it isn't a big ordeal but in the summertime people do come and go," Joanne Quereguen, with Doggie Style, said.
The Chamber of Commerce said they've seen the spots be a success for many stores, but as business turnover is somewhat regular, changes are important. President Carol Everhart said the meter changes could be necessary.
"Sometimes over the years the ownership changes and when the ownership changes the need for the 30 minute meter changes," Everhart said.
The Board of Commissioners tabled the conversation and encouraged the Chamber to do a survey of local businesses and their feeling about the possible adjustment. The board will pick up the topic at another meeting.