Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 7 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&