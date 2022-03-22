REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach is making several changes for the summer season, but there is one thing that will stay the same: biking hours on the boardwalk. The city says this coming summer may be the most crowded in history. This comes as members were considering changing the hours or banning them all together because of overcrowding and safety issues. The Mayor and Commissioners accepted the Boardwalk and Beach Committee's recommendation to keep the current hours.
From daybreak to 10 a.m. cyclists can enjoy some fresh morning air and ride along the boardwalk.
"I like to walk, I like to jog, I can't because of my knees, but I do bicycle and I also have a scooter. I think it's great to be able to ride along the boardwalk," said Paul Betty.
Safety is a huge concern for the city.
"It can be a little treacherous," said Cindy F.
"It gets pretty crowded in the summer," said her husband, John.
Cindy went on to say "It's a great place to come I love it, but you gotta pay attention. I'm not always paying attention because I'm looking at the sun as it's rising, you can get run over! But usually people say 'hey' or ring their bell or something."
Some cyclists think the hours should be modified due to the sheer amount of people on the boardwalk by 9 a.m.
"Fortunately, we have a lot of other trails to take bikes on. As far as what time to do it, it gets pretty crowded here during the season, typically 9:30 it starts to build up, so I would say the bikes should stop around 9:30. That would be good," said Betty.
Police Chief Keith Banks says most people complained about inconsiderate bicyclists and pedestrians.
"I love to ride my bicycle in the morning and all hours of the day, it's awesome but sometimes there's people in their zeal, they forget to warn passing on the left or right and don't realize people can shift their position and get clobbered, but otherwise its awesome! [It's] one of the perks of living here," said Gregory Reading.
Others say the allotted hours for bike riding on the boardwalk works out just fine.
"I haven't noticed myself an abundance of bike riders or any danger walking on the boardwalk but then I'm not here all the time, but we do come down in the summertime and I think they should be able to ride their bikes" said LaVonne Wontorek.
The city decided education and enforcement is the best way to keep everybody on the boardwalk safe.
From May 15 to September 15th, bicycles will not be allowed on the boardwalk except between the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.