Rehoboth Beach Business Selling Phillies Themed Treats For World Series

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Philly Pretzel Factory in Rehoboth Beach is now selling "P" shaped pretzels during the baseball teams' World Series appearance.
These Phillies themed treats can be yours for two dollars a piece.
Owner Paul Sarnek is a lifelong Phillies fan and is from the Philadelphia area. He says having this promotion was an easy decision.
"Being a lifelong fan of the Phillies, we did it in 2018 with the Eagles, so it's just nice with all the new fans that are down here that are relocating from the Philly area," he said. "So it's just a lot of excitement in the area."
Sarnek said that he was expecting to sell over 70 pretzels today and more during the upcoming weekend.