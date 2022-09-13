Rehoboth Beach Businesses Clean Up After Storms Overnight

Rehoboth Beach, Del.- Businesses in Rehoboth Beach and in full clean-up mode after a bad storm overnight.
Downed trees and powerlines, flooding and power outages proved to be a hassle as businesses continued to work through these challenges.
Businesses like The Canalside Inn in Rehoboth Beach have dealt with thousands of dollars in property and furniture damage , and owner Bryan Deptula spent ours dealing with blown over flower gardens, fallen branches and flooding in his Inn.
But despite all this, the considers himself one of the lucky ones.
"The front of the building was safe, but the side was completely exposed," he said, pointing to a tree across the street from his business. "In terms of my assessment of how I feel about it, I feel as if We're pretty fortunate that our building was not blown away like Kansas and Toto."
Down the street, the Rehoboth Beach Farmers Market still went up, despite Grove Park being covered in tree branches and debris. Market master Pat Coluzzi says that it was a difficult start to the day and seeing the damage.
"Luckily we had volunteers and vendors come and we all chipped in and pulled the stuff out of the way," she said. "The city said 'Wow, we have so many trees down, we can't help you today' and I said 'No problem, we can do it," she said.