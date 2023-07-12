Rehoboth Beach businesses experience a slow start to the season

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Business owners are experiencing a slower-than-normal summer with sales dipping well-below average.
George Stakias, Owner of Goolee's Grille, said he attributes the pace to a cooler summer and lingering smoke.
"June was kind of sad," Stakias said.
Stakias has owned Goolee's for 20 years. He said he is used to observing parking and traffic trends outside his shop on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and 1st Street. This year, Fourth of July weekend didn't bring in the normal surge he expects, and he is worried about his sales for the rest of the season.
"You only have a set window to get what you need done, done. Then you coast in the off season," he said.
This year, Stakias said, there will be no coasting.
The Rehoboth Beach - Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce said the declining tourism in Rehoboth Beach is representative of other communities across the county.
This year the number of short-term rentals and hotel bookings were down, according to its data.
The Chamber said it attributes the change in pace to a mix of both the economy and the weather.