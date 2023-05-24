Rehoboth Beach Businesses Prepare for Memorial Day Weekend

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner and as more people head to the beach, businesses are preparing for a big rush. It takes a lot of employees to staff the beach's attractions.
Dean Shuttleworth, General Manager for Thrashers, said their profits for an average weekend in the off season to Memorial Day weekend quadruples, "I think we have just enough to get through Memorial Day weekend but once we get over this hump, when school's get out, we'll definitely need to hire another ten to twenty employees."
The Sea Shell Shop on the other hand is prepared for a busy summer, "We're doing really well with hiring this year. We have four students coming from overseas and that's a good amount so we're ready to go!" said Owner Patty Derrick.
Shuttleworth said he tried to hire 10 J-1 students, but received several denials for them to come. On top of that, is the challenge of finding employees who can live close by, "-there's a housing shortage really because most of the houses that used to be rented at affordable prices are now turned into multimillion dollar homes. So it becomes more and more difficult every year."
Funland is ready to go with 110 employees for this weekend.
"We are expecting to have a very busy summer just like last year. Last year was a record for us and we hope we're as busy as last summer." said Chris Darr, a Manager at Funland.
Funland will be open for Memorial Day weekend but won't be open during the week until June. All of the Thrasher's locations in Rehoboth will be open come next week, and the Sea Shell Shop remains open for business.