REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company's annual Hometown Christmas Parade is slated to bring plenty of cheer to Rehoboth Avenue Monday, Dec. 5. Several roads in the area will be closed to prepare for the festivities:
Rehoboth Avenue will be closed from the traffic circle to the bandstand from 5:30-10 p.m.
State Road will be closed from Hickman Street to Rehoboth Avenue from 4-10 p.m.
Sussex Street will be closed from Columbia Avenue to 4th Street from 4-9 p.m.
Fifth Street will be closed from Rehoboth Avenue to Kent Street from 4-9 p.m.