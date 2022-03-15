SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- In a third discussion about outdoor dining on public property, the Rehoboth Beach mayor and commissioners are closer to a new policy.
The policy would include lower fees for licenses, cutting them in half. For restaurants that don't serve alcohol, it will pay $163 for a granted license. Those that serve alcohol would pay $325.
Other changes include eliminating the 750 square foot requirement and most importantly the space can be used all year with exceptions made by the city manager on special events and weather events.
Mayor Stan Mills says all of these changes would be welcomed by restaurant owners and customers.
"It's not just the restaurateurs that like it because of the profit motive so to speak but their patrons love it and what the witness is is what we see, all of the patrons using it," Mills said.
While the size limit has been eliminated, restaurants will still need to meet the requirements of the types of seating and distance between tables and the barrier.
Lewes has a policy where restaurants are allowed two tables with two chairs against the building as long as it does not impede people walking on the sidewalk.
Dewey Beach does not have any outdoor dining on public property but Commissioner Paul Bauer says the town council will need to approve a measure that will lead to permanent outdoor dining.
"House Bill 290 removed the sunset clause on the date expiration so by adopting it we can apply our own date to it and let's give everybody a year," Bauer said. "Let's make this a permanent event but have to go through and put each applicant through a conditional use process."
Rehoboth Beach commissioners will meet again on Friday to vote on the outdoor dining policy. Dewey Beach Town Council will also meet on Friday to discuss its moratorium.
As the weather gets better, the demand will be greater to eat outside and the local towns are working to address it.