Rehoboth Beach Commissioners Allowing For Larger Outdoor Dining Spaces

Rehoboth Beach, Del.- Rehoboth Beach Commissioners are looking to allow more space for outdoor dining and patio spaces.
The current allowed space for outdoor dining spaces is around 750 square feet. Now, that space may increase to 1,000 square feet.
This expansion allows for more outdoor dining space for the restaurants that serve alcohol are privately owned. However, some restrictions for these spaces, like no live music, are still present.
Restaurant managers, like Brent Warrington of the Purple Parrot, say that outdoor spaces have been more popular since the COVID-19 pandemic, and that this is a great thing for business.
"We've noticed over the last two seasons when COVID first started that a lot of people enjoy the outside seating and feel a lot better is an outside setting rather than inside," he said.
However, there is worry that smaller restaurants that do not have the space to expand may be at a disadvantage. But the overall reception from Rehoboth Beach Restaurant owners seems to be positive.
Anthony Sacco of Port 251 said that outdoor dining is an important part of Rehoboth Beach.
"Rehoboth is a beach town. People are here for going to the beach and part of that is being outside enjoying the beautiful weather, enjoying the ocean and enjoying outdoor spaces."