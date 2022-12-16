REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - In a Mayor and Commissioners meeting that took place Friday afternoon, an update to the Rehoboth Beach outdoor dining policy was voted on and passed.
The most notable being the increase of the maximum fine for $200 to $500 for violations and taking away the City Manager's ability to approve restaurant floor plans without a public hearing.
Many businesses are celebrating a win with the new manual for outdoor dining.
"I think it is the right thing for the town to do. It shows passerby and it shows tourists that it is a beach feel It's happy. I don't see any negatives to be honest with you," Chad Ackland with Nalu said.
Other business owners can't apply for an expanded outdoor dining permit due to sidewalk space and pedestrian access. Thierry Langer was allowed a few tables during the pandemic, but now his business doesn't meet the criteria.
"Did we have any problem during COVID because we had tables outside? Because if we did not have any problem why go backwards to something that was not as good as during COVID?" Langer said.
Outdoor dining became a reality for a number of the city's restaurant in 2020 as establishments struggled in dealing with capacity restrictions forced by the state government in response to COVID-19.