Rehoboth Beach Commissioners Ask for Feedback on Tree Code

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The City of Rehoboth Beach is inviting residents, property owners, and tree and landscape professionals to provide feedback on its proposed, revised tree code. The city has been working on an exhaustive revamp of its tree code over the past two years.
City Arborist Liz Lingo said the code hasn't been updated since 2006 and is overcomplicated and in need of adjustments.
"The last thing we want to do is have these regulations and have them discourage [people] from planting trees, right? We want to encourage people to plant trees and maintain them on their private property and just make it simpler for them to do what they need to do to keep everything looking good," Lingo said.
Carolyn Diefenderfer wanted to remove an unwanted tree last year and was told by the city that she needed to replace it with seven other trees due to the inch for inch requirement. The requirement in the proposed code says that if one tree is removed, another must be planted in it's place.
Other changes include:
- reducing the size of trees to be planted from 12’ tall and 3” in diameter to 8’ tall and 2” in diameter
- maintaining minimum density at three trees, but requiring that one tree must be a native canopy tree and come from a city-approved list
- providing greater measures for tree protection during construction, especially of heritage trees
- simplifying mitigation for removed trees, requiring tree-for-tree replacement
- setting a fee to cover real costs of planting and maintaining a tree on city property for two years.
Diefenderfer said she believes the code is far too complicated for most people to understand.
"When we were first going through the code. I was thinking, first of all, you need a degree to understand it," she said.
The Board of Commissioners will hold what is expected to be one of its final discussions on the proposed tree code, before considering adoption, at a 9 am workshop meeting Tuesday, April 11. While the public is invited to comment during the workshop, advance written comments are appreciated. The deadline to submit written comments is Friday, March 17. Written comments may be submitted to City Secretary Ann Womack at awomack@cityofrehoboth.com.