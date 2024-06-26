Rehoboth Beach commissioners consider mercantile licensing fee increase

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Back in March, the Rehoboth Beach Commissioners adopted the fiscal year 2025 budget with the aim of generating more funding for the city. It was brought to the commissioners that they should consider increasing mercantile licensing fees by 20%.
The city has reported a decline in business fees this spring, down roughly $5,000. To address this shortfall and ensure the city has the necessary funds to support various projects, officials are contemplating a substantial increase in business licenses.
Mark Vilandry, who works at Stylishh Boutique in downtown Rehoboth Beach, expressed concern over the potential impact of this proposed increase on the local economy.
"We should be attracting year-round shops and encouraging small businesses, especially minority-owned businesses, but instead, they’re pricing everyone out," Vilandry stated.
At this time, the Rehoboth Beach commissioners have not yet voted on the proposed fee increase. The decision remains pending as the community continues to debate the potential economic consequences.