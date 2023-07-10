Rehoboth Beach commissioners consider the future of marijuana

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The City of Rehoboth Beach is leaning toward banning the sale and use of marijuana in city limits after discussions Monday.
Commissioners met at the Rehoboth Beach City Hall at 9 a.m. on Monday to consider restrictions on smoking and regulations on the manufacturing and sale of marijuana after it was legalized earlier this year.
At the meeting, commissioners expressed concerns that allowing the sale will lead to bad behavior and a stench in the streets.
However, Scubee's CBD Boutique Owner Stephen Provost said he thinks the state has a opportunity to be a leader in this new industry.
"One positive to allowing a dispensary or two in the city of Rehoboth would be the education factor. We would be to be able to get across to the consumers, to the visitors, to our locals, what our current policies are," he said.
The Town of Dewey Beach moved forward with restrictions on the sale of the drug in June. Commissioners said the decision was to limit "disorderly conduct."
Commissioners will pick up the discussion at their August meeting.