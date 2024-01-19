REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The Rehoboth Beach City Council convened in the City Hall Commissioners Room for its regular meeting on Jan. 19, focusing on a range of significant city developments from demolition projects to potential renewable energy agreements.
Demolition of Beach Patrol Restroom Facility
The council discussed the upcoming demolition of the old Beach Patrol restroom facility. Coordination efforts are underway with Delmarva Veteran Builders, EDIS, David Bowen, and Friedell. The city is addressing various logistical aspects including utility termination and ensuring pedestrian access. Temporary restroom facilities and trailers for Beach Patrol staff are set to be established by mid-May near Lake Avenue and the Broadwalk.
US Wind Community Benefits Agreement
A potential agreement with US Wind Inc., offering the city annual payments totaling $2 million over 20 years, was a major topic of discussion. US Wind Inc. representatives expressed their willingness to align with the town's timeline and await the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management's decision before proceeding. Mayor Stan Mills recommended postponing the agreement discussion until after the BOEM's decision. He emphasized the need to separate the decision on the agreement from the broader issue of support for wind farms.
Parking Ordinance Amendments
Proposed changes to the city's parking ordinances were also discussed. The amendments aimed to increase fines for parallel parking violations and adjust penalties for overtime parking. However, the council's vote resulted in a 3-3 tie, leading to no changes being made. The council agreed to initiate a comprehensive discussion about citywide parking in May 2024, suggesting a more holistic approach to urban planning.