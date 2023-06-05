Rehoboth Beach Commissioners Review Final Tree Code Draft

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners are considering final revisions to the tree code.
The city has been working on an exhaustive revamp of its current tree code over the past two years.
City Arborist Liz Lingo said the code is outdated and in need of an update.
"It's been in effect for about 15 years with no update. I would think any reasonable person would realize after that amount of time, technology, best practices and lessons learned, from having a tree code for 15 years, necessitated change," Lingo said.
Last year, the city invited residents, property owners, and tree and landscape professionals to provide feedback on its proposed, revised tree code. That process resulted in some minor changes that are now reflected in the updated code.
On Monday, Rehoboth Beach Commissioners will get a final look at the code, make any adjustments and prepare for a vote in mid-June.
Today's workshop meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Rehoboth Beach City Hall.