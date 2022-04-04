REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach commissioners are scheduled to discuss rules for outdoor dining on private property Monday, with plans to revert to pre-pandemic restrictions and possibly consider expansions.
Mayor Stan Mills says he and commissioners will discuss tightening restrictions for patio dining that were more lax during the pandemic. According to the mayor, restaurants will have until June 1 to get their patio spaces back in compliance with city code.
Any restaurant wanting to expand patio dining, especially if they serve alcohol, will need to go before city commissioners for a new permit of compliance.
Mayor Mills says commissioners could consider increasing the allowed size of outdoor dining spaces on private property. They will also discuss the use of driveways and parking lots for outdoor dining, a solution some restaurants adopted during the pandemic.
Some restaurant owners hope that option will allow those who don't meet the requirements for sidewalk dining to still reap the benefits of outdoor dining.
"Outdoor dining is good for everyone, and everyone should get a fair shot out of it," said Kate Wall, owner of Shorebreak Lodge. "Everyone has already invested in all of the outdoor furniture and the heaters. And I do think that our city will do their job and help us out and get that going for us."
The mayor says they will also review the permitting process in Monday's meeting. That takes place starting at 9 a.m. at City Hall.