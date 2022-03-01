REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - With the recent passing of Delaware House Bill 290 - permanently extending allowances for outdoor dining in public spaces and to-go alcohol sales - Rehoboth Beach is moving forward with some potential new rules.
Mayor Stan Mills says outdoor dining has been popular the last two years, and while the city plans to do it again this year, they're first discussing proposed new guidelines in a Special Commissioners Meeting Tuesday.
"Now that COVID is waning and indoor capacity at restaurants is back to 100%, the city is using the last two years experience of outdoor dining to help create new guidelines that will help the city fulfill the responsibilities for maintaining the health safety and welfare of its citizens and visitors, dining patrons, and pedestrians," Mills said.
Some of those guidelines include banning in-street dining and full-width use of the sidewalk to help preserve parking and pedestrian walkways.
In terms of to-go alcohol sales, Mayor Mills says there will be an easy permitting process for restaurants that already sell alcohol.
The mayor says there are more proposed guidelines that cannot be shared ahead of Tuesday's discussion.
Whether outdoor dining becomes a permanent facet in the nation's summer capital is up in the air. The city proposes trying outdoor dining with the new criteria for one summer season and re-evaluating in the fall.
"...with evaluation at the end of the summer time so that we can see if there’s anything that needs to be tweaked and see whether it’s working or not," Mills said. "And we know from the past two seasons that restauranteurs love outdoor dining, patrons love outdoor dining, even those just walking up and down the streets just kind of love it."
Should they move forward, restaurants would need an annual new permit to have outdoor seating.
Mayor Mills says outdoor dining with the new criteria could begin as early as April 1. Tables and chairs would be cleared from the sidewalk, as usual, around November 1 for the Sea Witch Festival.
Tuesday's Special Commissioners Meeting will be held virtually at 9 a.m. Members of the public can stream it via the city's Legislative Portal or on Youtube.