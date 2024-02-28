Rehoboth Beach commissioners vote for rental tax increase

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The city of Rehoboth Beach says it needs more money to address a $4.4 million deficit in the city's proposed $37 million budget for 2025. In order to generate more funds, city commissioners made the decision to increase the residential rental tax from 6% to 7%. .
Rehoboth Beach Mayor, Stan Mills, says more funding is needed to pay for new projects, keep the city in good condition, and support employee benefits.
"We need to provide proper amenities to draw them into town so they want come here and use our beach and boardwalk and go to our retail and restaurant stores, so it takes money," said Mills.
Jo-Ann Bacher, who has owned a rental home in Rehoboth for about 20 years, thinks even this small increase in tax might stop some people from coming.
"My worry is will visitors return next year when they realize it's going up, you know that's yet to be seen," explained Bacher.
Karen Maull, who is the rental manager for the Jack Lingo Rehoboth Beach properties, is not too concerned about the increase.
"We hate to pass on any additional fees or increases to our guests, but with it being just one percent, I think that's okay," said Maull.
The city says the 7% rental tax will take effect on April 1st, 2024.