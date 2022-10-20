Rehoboth Beach Committee Considers Comprehensive Review

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Streets and Transportation Committee is considering hiring a third party to assess traffic patterns on and around Rehoboth Avenue.
During the summer, Rehoboth Avenue is packed with people walking down the sidewalks and boardwalk. It's a scene some people describe as "chaos."
When it comes to parking, some locals said it can be a long process.
"It can take like an hour to get from one end of the avenue to the other," Ashley Fedalen said.
A comprehensive review would aim to analyze traffic patterns, parking, speed limits, and more. Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Edward Chrzanowsky said it would help to improve a growing city.
"It is becoming more of a year-round community. We need to understand how people are getting into town, what streets they are turning onto, the number of vehicles on a daily basis, so we can better manage it and make changes as we need to," Chrzanowsky said.
Business owner Greg Troup said it is something that is long overdue.
"There are problems that definitely need fixed," he said.
If it does happen, Troup said he thinks it is important to engage community members in the process.
"I think by talking to more of the businesses they can understand the problems better than sitting at City Hall," Troup said.
Chrzanowsky said it is crucial for making informed decisions going forward.
"Without having a comprehensive traffic/parking plan done by an expert, we just don't have the data that we need to make decisions," he said.