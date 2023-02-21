Rehoboth Beach Committee Considers Dog Park

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- On Tuesday, the Rehoboth Beach Animal Issues Committee discussed a proposal for a dog park.
For many locals, a dog park is one of very few things that is missing in Rehoboth Beach. Pat walks her dogs daily in downtown Rehoboth Beach.
"If there was a dog park here, we'd be there every day," said Pat.
Currently, you can walk your dog on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk Oct. 1 through April 31 on a leash. Pat wishes there was a place with more space for her dog to run free and socialize.
A dog park has been discussed before in Rehoboth Beach, but the discussions were tabled for concerns of lack of space. This time, the committee discussed the idea of a partnership with the county to build one right outside of the downtown area, but the committee deferred the discussion for now to do more research.
The closest dog park is Lewes Unleashed, which requires a membership. Some dog owners think there is enough space within Rehoboth Beach as is.
"I think there are adequate places for Rehoboth Beach to be able to have dogs to do the things that owners believe they should do," Peter Carson said.
It is unclear at this time when the discussion will move forward.