Rehoboth Beach Community Members Come Together to Clean Up After Overnight Storms

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- People are cleaning up wreckage after a storm rolled through Tuesday morning.
In Paul Lovett's backyard, several trees are split right down the middle.
He said the howling wind made it impossible to hear the snapping of these branches.
"It was loud enough that we could not hear all these giant branches that fell from the trees right next from our house," Lovett said.
It started before sunrise with first responders ensuring nobody was hurt.
This morning, neighbors are picking up the pieces, as are many people around the city.
Patti McDermitt's car took a limb to the trunk. It is not what she expected on her last day of vacation.
"We have been here for 11 days and [I] was looking forward to the last day on the beach and came out to this," McDermitt said.
Streets over, other people are raking up debris and dealing with other problems of their own.
Carmela Gemmell has been working all morning to restore order.
"Right now, we have a tree partially down on our roof, but we will call someone for that. Some of the tops to our chimneys have fallen down,"
This morning, 1,500 people woke up without power because of this downed power line on Hickman street.
Director of Public Works Kevin Williams said it was a team effort to fix the nation's summer capital.
"We had Delmarva power here, we had DelDOT here, and of course, the city crews," Williams said.
The cleanup is ongoing.