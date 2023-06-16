Rehoboth Beach Considers Public Hearing for Parking Changes

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The City of Rehoboth Beach will vote to establish a public hearing on parking changes.
At a Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission meeting in early 2023, commissioners said the parking code hasn't ever been amended and should be reviewed.
According to the commission, many of the current proposed changes are clarifications of the existing rules.
At a May 8 meeting, the city decided not to move forward with a recommendation by the planning commission to increase hotel parking.
The Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners will discuss the proposal June 16 at 2:30 p.m.