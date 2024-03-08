Rehoboth Beach considers wastewater rate hike

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The City of Rehoboth Beach says a potential increase in sewer water rates is on the table. City commissioners are contemplating a 28% hike to fund the maintenance and improvement of their wastewater treatment facility. According to the city, this potential rate change could see fees for sewer water rise from $14.70 per 1,000 gallons to $18.81 per 1,000 gallons, affecting everyone within city limits.
Long-time homeowner in Rehoboth, Robert Frankenberry, says he obviously does not want to pay more, but increased prices are the nature of today's work.
"It's inevitable, you have no voice, so you just have to go along with it or move away," Frankenberry said.
Mayor Stan Mills says the rate increase is necessary because the additional funds would also support the city's current wastewater treatment plant improvement project, which comes with a hefty price tag of $70 million, along with other capital projects.
Rehoboth Beach city commissioners will discuss the potential rate hike on March 15th at the city's regular meeting.