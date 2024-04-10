REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - At a recent city council meeting, the Rehoboth Beach Police Chief, Keith Banks, brought awareness to the fact that the city does not have its own code to enforce the penalty for driving while on a cellphone. Chief Banks presented a change to the city's code that could ultimately mean additional revenue for the city.
Currently officers have to write cellphone citations to the state court because of the lack of a city ordinance to prosecute, but adding a new section in city code to Chapter 92 would allow it to be processed locally instead of in state court.
According to the Chief, this change could mean a potential new funding source for the city from the $100 fine. Council members addressed that some costs to report this penalty are currently drawn from the fine and wanted to see how that would translate in the hands of local police.
Another council member asked that this code specify how using a cellphone would incur such a fine, since cellphones can also be used in operation with a car that aren't distracting, like music and Bluetooth phone calls.
This is expected to be further discussed at an upcoming city council meeting.