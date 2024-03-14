Rehoboth Beach discussing a possible property tax increase

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach commissioners have been searching for ways to make up for the $4 million deficit in the city budget for fiscal year 2025. On March 4, commissioners discussed options to help with the budget, including possibly raising the sewer water tax and property taxes. The city says the current property tax rate is 0.06 per $100.
Commissioners were mixed on the idea of raising property taxes, and will further discuss those particular options at the March 15 meeting. We will have opinions from locals on CoastTV News at 5.