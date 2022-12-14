REHBOTH BEACH, De - Three Rehoboth Beach Elementary students were recently honored for their creativity and fire prevention awareness. According to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, last mongth the Sussex County Vol. Firefighters Association held its annual Fire Prevention Awards Program hosted at Seaford Vol. Fire Dept. There, the work of students who researched and created a poster for grades K through 3rd or an essay for grades 4th through 8th on fire safety and prevention were voted on.
Three students received third place recognition:
3rd Place - Kindergarten - Bennett Bekesha created a poster on Three things in the home that will burn you.
Teacher - Kathy McMahon
3rd Place - 3rd Grade - Rowan Rosero created a poster on how to develop a home fire escape plan
Teacher - Lisa Craig
3rd Place - 5th Grade - Daxton Napolitano wrote an essay on fire safety in the kitchen
Teacher - Tiffany McMahon