Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee Recommends Single-use Plastic Restrictions

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee voted to recommend to commissioners restrictions on single-use plastics.
Restrictions include a ban on plastic picks, stirrers, and disposable styrofoam products. If enacted, restaurants would also be required to hand out plastic straws only on an as-requested basis.
Manager at Blackwall Hitch, Bethany Wade, said most customers prefer a plastic straw and worries about how a switch will play out. The restaurant does have paper straws on hand but many go to waste.
"Most guests have two to three refills. You're having to swap that straw out every time and sometimes it biodegrades in the glass so you are having to empty the ice out [and] get a whole new glass," she said.
Nalu has been using several types of compostable straws. Head Bartender, Chad Ackland, said he's all for a switch, but compostable options are expensive and many people still choose plastic.
Ackland said another option may be to consider better options for recycling.
"Come up with a better option for us to get rid of them in a way that helps the environment and helps all businesses not sacrifice their dollars to get it done," he said.
Delaware legislators are currently consider House Bill 51 that would restrict some single-use plastics on a statewide level. Rehoboth Beach Committee members said they want to be at the forefront of these changes.
The Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners is expected to discuss and vote on the proposal sometime in the coming months.