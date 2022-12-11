REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -
This upcoming Friday, December 16th at 10:30 A.M., the Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee will have a meeting at the Rehoboth Beach City Hall to discuss off-shore wind farms and the potential impacts those could have on our coast.
According to the Environment Committee, discussions about the wind farms were held previously on September 27th this year.
The committee says it will also talk about gas-powered landscape equipment, a pollinator gardens proposal, the straw-free initiative, single-use plastic and Styrofoam in the city, and the recycling program in public spaces.