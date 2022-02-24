REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.— Members of the Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee are proposing that landscapers use electric-powered equipment as an alternative to gas power. The committee is putting together climate action plan which aims to reduce noise pollution in Rehoboth Beach.
Noise pollution is when heavy machinery produces loud sounds which affects a community and the environment surrounding it.
"If that is what the citizens of Rehoboth Beach care about is noise, then, let's take advantage of that and talk about things that will reduce noise and not use gas powered equipment," Chair Ed Chrzanowski said.
Eric Seward, a Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee member, agrees.
"If you want to do business with us, this is what we require. The power tools, they've come a long way from gas and they're just as good," Seward said.
Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee members plan to have further discussion about wind farms at their next meeting on March 4th.