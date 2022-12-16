REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Offshore Wind is looking more likely and handheld gas powered law equipment is facing a ban after a Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee Meeting that took place on Friday.
First, the Committee discussed the controversial offshore wind project, where they focused specifically on ecological effects of the turbines, especially with fish, whales, and birds.
During the meeting, an Orsted representative said that the company is committed to not only maintaining the fish population, but also growing it, claiming that the artificial reef created by the wind turbines help the fish populations.
The Committee also discussed how whale sightings will be handled during construction of the turbines, and concluded that if a whale or other sea mammal is discovered by whale watchers, they will stop working until no mammal is spotted for an extended period of time.
As for birds, the Committee discussed a statement by the National Audubon Society that said that though the turbines would have an effect on migratory bird populations, global warming is a much bigger threat to birds than any wind turbine farm would be, which the turbines would help work against.
After the turbine discussion, the Committee moved on to discuss a proposed ban of gas-powered handheld lawn tools such as chainsaws and leaf blowers to help the environment, as gas powered tools do not have the emission control systems that gas powered cars do. For businesses, the ban would go in to effect on December 31st, 2024, while for residents it would go in to effect on December 31st, 2025.
An important note that the committee added before passing the proposal that chainsaws over 13 inches would be exempt, because they believe a job that requires a chainsaw above that size is a job that an electric chainsaw would not be capable of doing. There were concerns that people would buy larger chainsaws to get around the ban, but the Committee decided that most people would not do that. They voted to send the proposal up to the commissioners.
The last piece of old business discussed city code that would require straws be given upon request only, because up until now Rehoboth Beach businesses had the option of switching to this by-request system, and the Committee was not seeing the participation they had hoped for. A similar bill had been introduced on a state scale, but had not been discussed yet, so the Committee discussed supporting this state-wide bill.
Ultimately, Committee decided to bring the topic up one more time at the next meeting to give businesses one last chance to give their opinion on the potential ban.