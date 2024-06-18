REHOBOTH BEACH, Del -President Joe Biden is scheduled to land at the Gordons Pond parking lot tonight to begin a short stay at his North Shore's home. According to the White House Press Office, the President and First Lady Jill Biden will leave on the Marine One helicopter from Ft. Leslie J. McNair in Washington, D.C. at 9:55 pm. He will arrive in the Rehoboth Beach area at 10:50 pm.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is putting in a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for the coast at 10:00 pm. It will last until 9 pm on June 20. On Thursday, Biden is scheduled to leave for Camp David in Maryland.
Biden is planning to use that trip to prepare for his debate next week with the presumptive Republican nominee former President Donald Trump.
This week will see Biden's sixth trip to the coast and 21st overall to Delaware in 2024.